Shaun White and Nina Dobrev announce engagement

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are officially engaged.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist and Vampire Diaries alumna shared photos from the proposal in separate engagement announcements Wednesday.

"She said YES," White wrote in an Instagram post, adding a diamond ring emoji and an infinity symbol; Dobrev used the same emoji in her own post, which read, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé."

The pair also shared images from the proposal with Vogue. The sweet images show the couple in coordinating black outfits, in a room covered with flower petals and candles.

"I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him," Dobrev told Vogue of the moment she realized that White was proposing to her in a New York City restaurant.

She told the outlet that White had worked with his publicist to create a fake invitation to a fashion event for her, sharing, "He made the invite look so legitimate."

Dobrev also shared with the outlet that White "said all the right things" during the proposal.

The pair have been linked since 2019 and often share photos of themselves together on social media.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.