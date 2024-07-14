Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Charmed actress,' dead at 53

Actress Shannen Doherty, best-known for her roles on TV's original Beverly Hills 90210 and on Charmed, has died at 53.

In a statement to ABC News, her publicist said, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty revealed in August 2015 that she had breast cancer, diagnosed the previous February. She filed a lawsuit against her former business managers, whom she says "blundered" her insurance payments, causing them to lapse and resulting in a late diagnosis after the cancer had spread. The parties settled the suit the following year for undisclosed terms.

Doherty documented her cancer treatment on her social media, including when friends and family helped shave her head in late July, 2016, as she underwent chemotherapy and her hair began to fall out. After her illness went into remission, Doherty revealed to ABC's Good Morning America in 2020 that her cancer had returned and was Stage 4.

"The unknown is always the scariest part," Doherty told ET. "Everything else is manageable. Pain is manageable, you know, living without a breast is manageable. It's the worry of your future and how your future is going to affect the people that you love."

Born in Memphis, TN, Doherty's acting career was marked by both starring TV roles and accusations she was difficult to work with. She was written off of Beverly Hills 90210 during the show's fourth season in 1994, and left Charmed after three seasons amid rumored tensions between her and co-star Alyssa Milano.

She continued to work steadily, including with her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs on the GAC reality series Off the Map with Shannen & Holly. In 2019, following the death of Luke Perry, she reprised her 90210 role of Brenda Walsh in the Fox limited series BH90210, alongside former co-stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley.

Doherty was married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko, her third husband, for 11 years before filing for divorce in April 2023.

