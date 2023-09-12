Shania Twain reveals her that Adele is her dream collaborator

This would be an all time collaboration! Shania Twain has revealed that her dream is to record a song with Adele.

Shania attended one of Adele’s Las Vegas residency shows in November and they eventually met up at the Grammy Awards in February.

“I would love to sing with her. I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing,” Shania said. “She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot. We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”