Shaboozey in trouble for trespassing, George Strait’s benefit Concert raises millions

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 8: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Shaboozey poses in the press room during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Last week, Shaboozey had a very cool photoshoot in Montana - and THIS WEEK, we’re finding out that he might be in big trouble for it! Apparently, the photos were taken on someone’s private land, and the owner just wrote an open-letter to Shaboozey, voicing their displeasure.

“Shaboozey,

I am writing you in regards to a recent and unexpected visit that you made to our family’s private property in Montana. While we understand the appeal and beauty of the land out here —the wild skies, the untouched nature, the deep quiet —we were taken aback to learn that you crossed into our private acreage without permission, on social media, no less.

Here in Montana, the land is not just land. It’s a way of life. Generations of families have cared for it, protected it, and drawn strength and identity from it. With that comes a deep respect for personal property and the understanding that stewardship and boundaries go hand in hand.

Trespassing, whether by a stranger or a celebrity, goes against those values. Our family has worked hard to preserve this space, not just for ourselves but for our community and our heritage. That respect is something we extend to others, and it’s something we respect in return.

I trust this incident was not malicious, but it’s important you know that this land is not open to the public for exploration, no matter how scenic or symbolic it may seem from the outside.

Montana’s beauty is rooted not only in its wilderness, but also in the integrity of its people —people who value honesty, respect, and the understanding that this land deserves our care and reverence.

We welcome you to our big, beautiful state that prides itself on having acres upon acres of public land to enjoy. We also welcome you to build relationships with the folks that reside here; we are pretty friendly people. A phone call or door knock would have been the right thing to do.

Please respect our values moving forward.”

George Strait: The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

George Strait’s “Strait To The Heart” benefit show for Hill Country flood relief raised just over $6.25 million, and featured a SURPRISE performance from Garth Brooks!

Luke Bryan: The country music star was hit by an object while he performed at the North Dakota State Fair. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan got hit in the face with a baseball while performing in North Dakota. I’m honestly shocked about how quickly he shook it off and kept performing.

Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Eddie Murphy speaks onstage at the Celebration of Black Cinema at Landmark Annex on December 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Celebration of Black Cinema) (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Celebration)

We’re going to be seeing (or at least, hearing) A LOT of Eddie Murphy in the near future! While on a press tour for the movie The Pickup, he confirmed that he’ll be starring in a Pink Panther remake, a George Clinton biopic, Shrek 5 (which should be out around Christmas), and a Donkey movie spinoff (slated for about 3 years from now)!