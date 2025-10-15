Shaboozey Creates new jingle for Domino’s Pizza

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - June 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs during day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Domino’s Pizza just did their first rebrand in about 13 years. They have a new logo and a new jingle, written and performed by Shaboozey!

Jason and Brittany Aldean - Married in 2015 NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Jason Aldean is a country music mega star, but proved that “being a dad” is still his top priority, when he volunteered to work at his kids’ elementary school book fair! His wife Brittany shared a photo of Jason at the register, captioned “Not me signing us up to work the book fair.”

Breaking curfew FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen was recently fined for breaking curfew while performing at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Morgan Wallen is competing with himself for the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Chart. His single “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae was #1 for the last 20 weeks, but just got overtaken by “I Got Better” (also by Morgan Wallen), giving Morgan his 12th #1 song.

BTW - Morgan has been teasing an “imminent tour announcement!”