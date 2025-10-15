Shaboozey Creates new jingle for Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza just did their first rebrand in about 13 years. They have a new logo and a new jingle, written and performed by Shaboozey!
Jason Aldean is a country music mega star, but proved that “being a dad” is still his top priority, when he volunteered to work at his kids’ elementary school book fair! His wife Brittany shared a photo of Jason at the register, captioned “Not me signing us up to work the book fair.”
Morgan Wallen is competing with himself for the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Chart. His single “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae was #1 for the last 20 weeks, but just got overtaken by “I Got Better” (also by Morgan Wallen), giving Morgan his 12th #1 song.
BTW - Morgan has been teasing an “imminent tour announcement!”