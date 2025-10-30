“Sexiest Country Star” named by People Magazine

People’s "Sexiest Country Star" has just been revealed! The nominees were Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Shaboozey, and Warren Zeiders, and your WINNER is:
Riley Green!
People will reveal their “Sexiest Man Alive 2025” cover star on November 3rd.
Miranda Lambert’s rider is simple and hilarious!
“People are always like, ‘What’s on your rider?’ I’m like, ‘Cheetos and Tito’s.’ That’s kind of all I need.”
Dictionary.com just unveiled their 2025 “Word Of The Year,” and it’s:
“67”
The word of the year is meant to serve as a “linguistic time capsule, reflecting social trends and global events that defined the year,”
“67,” which is pronounced “six-seven,” and never “sixty seven” can be defined as “so-so.”
While the origins of the word are unclear, many have traced it back to a 2024 Skrilla song called "Doot Doot (6 7)," with others linking it to LaMelo Ball, who is 6 feet, 7 inches tall.
There’s also a boy on social media, called "The 67 Kid" who went viral earlier this year for using the term at a youth basketball game.