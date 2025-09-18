Seth Rogen joins 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 cast

Everyone wants this Nobody Wants This casting update.
Emmy winner Seth Rogen has joined the Netflix comedy's cast for season 2. Also joining him as a guest star in the upcoming season is Kate Berlant. Their respective roles are being kept under wraps.
"[Seth] and Kate Berlant's energy together was a dream," Nobody Wants This co-showrunner Jenni Konner told Netflix. "When you get brilliant people to come in, it makes your writing and the show better."
Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed unlikely couple Joanne (Kristen Bell), who is an agnostic podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi, as they fell in love. Season 2 will further their connection and show how it affects their loved ones.
Nobody Wants This season 2 arrives on Oct. 23.
