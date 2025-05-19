'Sesame Street' headed to Netflix for reimagined season 56

Can you tell me how to get, how to get Sesame Street on Netflix?

The streaming platform is the new home for the beloved children's TV show. Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street gang are headed to Netflix for an all-new, reimagined 56th season of the show.

In addition to brand-new episodes coming to Netflix later in 2025, the platform will be home to 90 hours of previous episodes of the show.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will allow for "even more character-driven humor and heart."

Segments like Elmo's World and Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck will also make their return in these new episodes. "Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures," Netflix said in a release.

The new batch of Sesame Street episodes will be available on the same day and date in the U.S. on Netflix, and on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms. This will make the show available to watch for free for children around the country.

Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings are the executive producers behind the show, while Emmy and NAACP award nominee Halcyon Person joins this season as its head writer.

