Selena Gomez says she cried when Meryl Streep sang in 'Only Murders in the Building'

It's likely that Selena Gomez's singing has made more than a few fans tear up over the years. But she tells The Hollywood Reporter that the person whose singing made her cry is someone who's better known as an actress.

Meryl Streep is one of the many guest stars who appear in the most recent season of Hulu's Only Murders In the Building, and she and Selena have received Emmy nominations for their acting in the show. Meryl plays an actress and singer who stars in a new Broadway musical being produced by Martin Short's character, Oliver.

"My favorite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it a cappella, live every time, and I cried," says Selena. "I wasn't in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."

As for her Emmy nod — her first for acting — Selena says, "I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honor. In my mind, I feel like I already won."

You can find out if Selena actually wins when the 76th Emmy Awards air on ABC Sept. 15.

