Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate 'The Devil Wears Prada' scene in fun video

Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.
On Thursday, the Academy Award winner appeared in a video with Selena Gomez to mark her return to the beloved Hulu series.
In the video, the duo recreate a famous scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which Streep starred alongside Anne Hathaway. In the original scene, Streep's character Miranda Priestly remarks on Hathaway's character Andy Sachs' clothing choices, stating that she has "no style or sense of fashion." Andy begins to respond, before Miranda interrupts her and states that she wasn't asking a question.
Streep, channeling Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada character, replies, "Well, I think that depends on--"
Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a fifth season at Hulu in September 2024, following the premiere of its fourth season. In addition to Streep and Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
