See Robert Pattinson, Robert Pattinson and Robert Pattinson in the sci-fi action-comedy 'Mickey 17'

The trailer has dropped for Mickey 17, director Bong Joon-ho's follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite, and it stars Robert Pattinson. Or, more accurately, Pattinsons.

An adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel Mickey 7, the darkly comedic sci-fi film has the star playing the title role(s).

English actor Pattinson's voice in character is unrecognizable. "Nothing was working out, and I wanted to get off Earth," he explains in voice-over.

To that end, he signs up to be an "expendable."

That's a deep space exploration gig so perilous that death is common — requiring a new clone to be printed, imprinted with the previous one's memories.

The character is shown falling into a crevasse and being attacked by aliens, all to be "born" again.

The 17 refers to how many times he's been printed to replace the previous one, but troubles arise as Mickey starts to question his true purpose. "Even on my 17th go-round, I hate dying," he confesses.

But he's particularly shook when he discovers an 18th version of him, also played by the The Batman star, that emerges while Mickey 17 is still alive.

Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie. It hits theaters Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.