Scorsese's star-studded 'Killers of the Flower Moon' getting wider release October 20

Killers of the Flower Moon, the book adaptation from Martin Scorsese starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, will make a bigger splash in theaters than previously known.

As reported, Paramount Pictures had previously planned a select theater release starting October 6, but ABC Audio has confirmed the film is skipping its limited run and going wide on October 20 — including in IMAX theaters — before it debuts on Apple TV+.

Based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the real-life serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

When oil was discovered on Osage land, its Native American residents became globally wealthy overnight. That didn't sit well with the white folks living there, leading to betrayal, corruption and murder.

The murder spree was known locally as the Reign of Terror and lasted from 1921 to 1926.

The film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with a nine-minute standing ovation.

