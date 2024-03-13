Schwarzenegger, Alan Ritchson team up for holiday movie 'The Man with the Bag'

The Terminator meets Reacher in a forthcoming holiday movie from Amazon MGM Studios, Alan Ritchson has confirmed.

According to Deadline, Arnold Schwarzenegger will join fellow swole star Ritchson in The Man with the Bag, in which the latter will play a jewel thief named Vance who is recruited by Santa to retrieve his stolen magic bag -- the one that somehow fits gifts for the entire world's children, yet slips down the chimney with the big man.

"Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas," teases the logline from Amazon MGM Studios.

Reacher star Ritchson is co-producing the film. For his part, he said on Instagram, "This one's gonna sleigh…"

It's not confirmed if Schwarzenegger is playing Santa, but for what it's worth, the Jingle All The Way star was already sporting a white beard at the Oscars on Sunday.

Directing the project will be Adam Shankman, veteran of movie musicals like Hairspray and Disney's Disenchanted, as well as the Jennifer Lopez romcom The Wedding Planner.

