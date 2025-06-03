Sammy Hagar steps in for Toby Keith, Tough decisions for Kelly Clarkson, George Strait gifts a house

By Erik & Jenny

Sammy Hagar stepped in to host the 21st annual Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic last weekend at the Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. The event raised over $1 million for families who use the OK Kids Korral accommodations while their child is receiving cancer treatments at nearby medical facilities.

There hasn’t been an official statement, but apparently, there are rumblings that Kelly Clarkson will be leaving her talk show soon. She recently took a bit of a hiatus, and people around her say that she has been having to make “painful decisions,” since her divorce, but has recently had some clarity about her priorities (presumably that she wants to spend more time with her children).

George Straitis an Army veteran and has a reputation for honoring the military and giving away homes to purple heart veterans. He’s done this more than 120 times, with the support of the Military Warriors Support Foundation. ATa recent show, he gave a house to Retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Tyler Welty, who used his moment on stage with George to propose!

Congratulations to the UTSA baseball team, who are advancing to the super regionals for the first time in school history! This comes after an upset win over the Texas Longhorns. The Roadrunners will face the UCLA Bruins in a best of 3 series, this weekend in LA.

