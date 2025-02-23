SAG Awards 2025: 'Conclave,' Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' among winners

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards streamed live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, in Los Angeles. Among the big winners were Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore, who won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a leading role for, respectively, A Complete Unknown and The Substance. Conclave won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

On the TV side, Shōgun swept the dramatic categories, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, while Only Murders in the Building took the same award in the comedy category. Colin Farrell and Jessica Gunning won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a limited series for, respectively, The Penguin and Baby Reindeer.

Kristen Bell hosted the 31st annual awards ceremony, which saw Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the Guild's highest honor, from Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In her acceptance speech, she commented on the current political environment, saying, "We mustn't, for a moment, kid ourselves about what is happening. This is big time serious, folks. Let's be brave. We must not isolate. We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project an inspiriting vision of the future."

Here are all the winners:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Conclave

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Shōgun

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

The Fall Guy

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

Shōgun

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.