Ryan Reynolds teases Nat Geo series 'Underdogs' with documentary clip about "boring" wolverines

In a bit of a hat trick, Ryan Reynolds managed to plug his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, tweak his friend and co-star Hugh Jackman and promote an upcoming nature series he's narrating for Nat Geo in one fell swoop.

Reynolds captioned a social media video post, "Many of you haven't been asking about the wolverine documentary we didn't spend much time making." He presented a nature video of an actual wolverine, "one of the largest and laziest members of the weasel family," which "is actually pretty boring."

"We shot 15 hours," Ryan narrates of footage of the animal sleeping and scratching itself. "And these are the HIGHLIGHTS!"

He also deadpans that the animals are known for "their pungent aroma," adding, "I can vouch for the 'pungent aroma' part, especially after a dance number."

The nature video then cuts to a view of Jackman in his Wolverine — capital W — costume, to which Ryan says, "Here we can see an older male wolverine, sadly sulking out of its den one last time, probably for a paycheck."

It cuts back to the footage of the actual animal, which Ryan insists "just f****** sucks."

The snippet ends with a plug for Underdogs, which is a real nature documentary coming out in 2025 from National Geographic. It's a project that Reynolds promised in 2023 to be "entertaining, surprising and will do justice to animals usually stuck as supporting cast."

