Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Emmy-winning 'Welcome to Wrexham' back for "another nail-biter" season

FX's Emmy-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham debuts May 2 at 10 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu.

The show centers on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's unlikely purchase of — and even more unlikely, their successful shepherding of — the underdog Welsh Wrexham football club.

With the stars as co-chairs of the team, and not an insignificant infusion of money and talent, the working-class city's beloved team has been promoted to the English Football League — League Two after 15 long years of losses.

Reynolds tells ABC News the show is really about people. "From the get-go, the people in Wrexham have been so unabashedly brave and forthcoming with their stories, and I think that's why this show has connected; that's the big beating heart of this show," the Deadpool franchise star says.

He continues, "Their stories are the stories of people in working class, smaller market towns all over the world."

"The thing that I think we're most excited about is ... this year, FX and Hulu has given us an opportunity unlike anything else, where we get to have the docu series be almost congruent with the season,"Reynolds teases, adding, "We're going to learn in almost real time, how this how this shapes up for the community of Wrexham."

He adds, "This season is looking like another nail-biter."

Always Sunny co-creator McElhenney sums up what it's like for him this season, quipping, "Joyous and then miserable and then joyous and then miserable and then triumphant and hopeful and then, in the doldrums of misery. That's kind of the way it goes."

Reynolds calls it "pretty anxiety inducing," adding, "Who would have thunk that ... we would be back in this kind of dogfight at the top?"

