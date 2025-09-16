Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89

Robert Redford attends his Tribute during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival -Day Eight- on December 06, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Robert Redford, the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker who at his peak was simultaneously one of Hollywood’s most critically lauded directors and bankable leading men, has died at age 89.

"Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah--the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly," his representative confirmed to ABC News. "The family requests privacy."

