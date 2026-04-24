Rob and Michele Reiner's son Jake Reiner speaks out in heartbreaking statement: 'My living nightmare'

Jake Reiner, the eldest son of renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, is speaking out in a rare statement, saying, "I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream."

"This truly is my living nightmare," he said in a post on Substack on Friday.

"One thing I keep coming back to is how frightened they must have been,” Jake Reiner said of his parents. “They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them. They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected, and above all they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world."

Jake Reiner's brother, Nick Reiner, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges for the deaths of their parents and is due back in court next week.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025. The night before, Nick Reiner -- who had been living on his parents' property -- got into an argument with Rob Reiner at a holiday party and was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News. Nick Reiner was taken into custody hours after the bodies were discovered.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, married in 1989 and had three children: sons Jake and Nick and daughter Romy.

Jake Reiner described his parents as his “guiding lights, the foundation of who I am as a human being, and the most giving people I have ever known.”

"The love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional. And the love they have for each other in their marriage is something I always looked up to as the standard of what a successful relationship looks like," he wrote.

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