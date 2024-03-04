Road to the Oscars 2024: Six couples compete for Oscar gold

We're less than a week away from the 96th annual Academy Awards, and this year, six couples are competing for Oscar gold. Let’s break down which lovebirds are up for prizes at the awards ceremony and for which trophies they're nominated.

Greta Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, are nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for writing Barbie. Gerwig was previously nominated for writing her 2019 adaptation of Little Women, as well as her solo debut feature, Lady Bird. Baumbach received nods for writing his films The Squid and the Whale and Marriage Story. This marks the first time the pair have been nominated together.

There's another couple nominated for Barbie – Margot Robbie is up alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, for their work in producing the film. They'd both receive trophies if the candy-colored blockbuster were to win Best Picture.

The "Barbenheimer" train has continued to chug along into 2024, so it only makes sense that both films appear on this list. Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan produced the unconventional biopic alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, who has produced every single one of his films. If Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, they'll both pick up trophies.

The couples who write together seem to stay together. Partners Justine Triet and Arthur Harari are nominated for their Anatomy of a Fall script, while newly married couple Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, who penned the screenplay for May December and earned the film its sole nomination, are similarly up for Oscar gold.

Finally, the list is rounded out by filmmakers Jerusha and Jared Hess, who helmed Ninety-Five Senses, nominated for Best Animated Short Film.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.