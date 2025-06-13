Riley Green’s NSFW Video, The Grammys Add New Country Category

The music video for Riley Green’s song “Worst Way,” isn’t exactly safe for work, but apparently, it started off even STEAMIER and then got toned down! Riley Green said he wanted to “crawl under the table,” just READING the first description!
The Grammy’s are adding a category for "Best Traditional Country Album," which seems to be in response to Beyonce’s win for "Cowboy Carter," this past year.
Full House star, Candace Cameron Bure, says that she doesn’t allow scary movies in her home, because they open demonic portals:
“You’re opening up a portal. Like, if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,”