Riley Green’s NSFW Video, The Grammys Add New Country Category

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The music video for Riley Green’s song “Worst Way,” isn’t exactly safe for work, but apparently, it started off even STEAMIER and then got toned down! Riley Green said he wanted to “crawl under the table,” just READING the first description!

67th GRAMMY Awards highlights LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyonce accepts the Album of the Year for “Cowboy Carter” with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Grammy’s are adding a category for "Best Traditional Country Album," which seems to be in response to Beyonce’s win for "Cowboy Carter," this past year.

Candace Cameron-Bure (Age 22) LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 10: Actor Candace Cameron-Bure at the 2017 Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI) Film, TV & Visual Media Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI) (Frazer Harrison)

Full House star, Candace Cameron Bure, says that she doesn’t allow scary movies in her home, because they open demonic portals:

“You’re opening up a portal. Like, if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,”