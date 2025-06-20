Riley Green’s Girlfriend Found His Grandma’s Bra At His Place & Got Upset, Parker’s View On Humanity

Riley Green says his grandma once bought a giant bra to throw on stage as a joke, but then his girlfriend at the time found it in his house, and it was bad news. Apparently, so many bras get thrown on his stage, his roadcrew has a barrel full of them to donate.
Parker McCollum just wants everyone to get along!
“You know, if you’re not about all Americans and all humans coming together as one and co-existing, you can be however you want to be, whatever color you are, it doesn’t matter, if you’re not on the team that’s Team Everyone, then we probably wouldn’t agree on a lot of things.”
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have secured a 400% pay raise from the organization, following the popularity of their Netflix show. Apparently, they’ll make $75/hr now - which honestly still seems low, considering how hard they seem to be working (yes, I’m obsessed with their show)!
- In 2018, they allegedly made $7/hr and a flat game rate of $200
- In 2019, they started making a $400 game rate
- Apparently, they’re now getting $1,600 per game and $75/hour
*MOST of the DCC will make $15,000-$22,000 annually
A judge ruled that Justin Baldoni CAN access messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, related to the legal dispute over the film It Ends With Us. Blake previously tried to block Baldoni from obtaining the messages, claiming it was a publicity tactic. However, the judge has deemed the messages relevant to the case and available to Justin’s team The judge also ordered a protective order to prevent leaks.