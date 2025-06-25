Riley Green wants to buy your junk, Taylor Swift upstages Kane Brown

Riley Green is bringing his jeep on tour so that he can drive around to garage sales to search for old tools, fishing tackle, and lures.

Kane Brown attends the World Premiere of F1® The Movie in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City.

Kane Brown thought he was the surprise guest at Travis Kelce’s “Tight End University” party last night, but then Taylor Swift got on stage and performed “Shake It Off.”

Canadians are pissed at Josh Ross, a Canadian Native who moved to Nashville a few years ago. At a recent concert, he told the crowd that he was proud to have moved to “The best country in the world,” as the crowd broke out in “USA” chants. Apparently, his hometown Canadian fans didn’t take this too well and have been trolling him online, so Josh Ross issued an apology.

Johnny Knoxville attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Johnny Knoxville will host a reboot of Fear Factor on Fox, premiering later this year. Previous hosts include Joe Rogan and Ludacris.