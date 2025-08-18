Riley Green shows off his skills on the Pat McAfee Show

Riley dunked a basketball and showed off his QB skills on Friday’s show

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Some of you may already be aware that Riley Green was once a college quarterback. He was Jacksonville State’s QB from 2009 to 2011. On Friday, he paid a visit to The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his football career, his beginnings in Country Music, and showcase his athletic skills.

While on the show, Riley attempted to throw a football to a certain spot, and if successful, 50 fans of the show would win $500.

Later on during the show, Riley attempted to dunk a basketball on the show’s basketball court, and 30 people won $500 each as a result.

You can watch the show’s full interview with Riley Green below.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!