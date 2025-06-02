Riley Green seemingly changes lyrics for Ella Langley, Hardy pulls out kid’s tooth The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Riley Green changed the lyrics of “You Look Like You Love Me” at a show again, to seemingly describe Ella Langley... he sang:

“Boy, let me tell you, she was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen wearing bangs and a pair of boots”

If you know the song, you’ll notice he added that line about “bangs!” Are they? Aren’t they?!

Hardy helped a boy yank out his loose tooth at his meet and greet!

Jax commented on the video:

“Dad has entered the chat”

Lilo & Stitch continued to dominate the box office. Have you seen it yet?

1. Lilo & Stitch - $63 million

2. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - $27.3 million

3. Karate Kid: Legends - $21 million

4. Final Destination: Bloodlines - $10.8 million