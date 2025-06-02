Riley Green seemingly changes lyrics for Ella Langley, Hardy pulls out kid’s tooth

Riley Green changed the lyrics of “You Look Like You Love Me” at a show again, to seemingly describe Ella Langley... he sang:
“Boy, let me tell you, she was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen wearing bangs and a pair of boots”
If you know the song, you’ll notice he added that line about “bangs!” Are they? Aren’t they?!
Hardy helped a boy yank out his loose tooth at his meet and greet!
Jax commented on the video:
“Dad has entered the chat”
Lilo & Stitch continued to dominate the box office. Have you seen it yet?
1. Lilo & Stitch - $63 million
2. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - $27.3 million
3. Karate Kid: Legends - $21 million
4. Final Destination: Bloodlines - $10.8 million