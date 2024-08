ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, and many more from Thursday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (RENTZPHOTOGRAPHY1@GMAIL.COM)

Riley Green was in Tampa recently and had some free time, so he stopped by Tropicana Field to hand with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, it’s one thing to take BP on the field and make good contact. But it’s another to send some 350+ feet into the stands! If this whole music things doesn’t work out for Duckman, he might have a future in the MLB!