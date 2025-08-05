Riley Green Dedicates “Worst Way” To Woman In Crowd, Mouths “Call Me” - Old Dominion Pauses Show For

Riley Green dedicated "Worst Way" to a woman in the audience for the first time ever! He also wrote something on a hat, tossed it to her, and mouthed “call me.”
Old Dominion paused their show to acknowledge and sign a sign that a little girl was holding up in the crowd. It said “We Miss You Man,” and had pictures of her dad on it. “We Miss You Man” is also the name of their newest single.
Luke Combs revealed that he was forced to decide between joining a frat or the acapella group in college:
“But I made the right choice, obviously. I ended up here, made the right choice”
In case you missed it, Luke Combs covered “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, and then brought out Alex Warren himself, as a surprise guest! Check out this powerhouse duo!
Jelly Roll gave a subtle nod to Toby Keith at SummerSlam, using Toby’s song "Who’s Your Daddy" as one of his hype songs for the crowd, before walking out.
Opry Legend, Jeannie Seely recently passed away, and Carly Pearce just revealed what a mentor Jeannie was to her. Carly said that before she was famous and made her living cleaning Airbnb’s, Jeannie would use her connections at The Opry to get Carly backstage when Carrie Underwood was performing.
Sara Evans is going to be a grandmother in October and is asking for input on what her “grandmother name” should be. Apparently, she’s between “Granny” and “Sasa.”
“The other option is Sasa because my niece named me Sasa when she was a baby,”