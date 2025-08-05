Riley Green Dedicates “Worst Way” To Woman In Crowd, Mouths “Call Me” - Old Dominion Pauses Show For The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green dedicated "Worst Way" to a woman in the audience for the first time ever! He also wrote something on a hat, tossed it to her, and mouthed “call me.”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Geoff Sprung Old Dominion perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Old Dominion paused their show to acknowledge and sign a sign that a little girl was holding up in the crowd. It said “We Miss You Man,” and had pictures of her dad on it. “We Miss You Man” is also the name of their newest single.

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Combs revealed that he was forced to decide between joining a frat or the acapella group in college:

“But I made the right choice, obviously. I ended up here, made the right choice”

In case you missed it, Luke Combs covered “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, and then brought out Alex Warren himself, as a surprise guest! Check out this powerhouse duo!

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll gave a subtle nod to Toby Keith at SummerSlam, using Toby’s song "Who’s Your Daddy" as one of his hype songs for the crowd, before walking out.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Carly Pearce performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Opry Legend, Jeannie Seely recently passed away, and Carly Pearce just revealed what a mentor Jeannie was to her. Carly said that before she was famous and made her living cleaning Airbnb’s, Jeannie would use her connections at The Opry to get Carly backstage when Carrie Underwood was performing.

ARTIST PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, Sara Evans, and many more from Saturday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)

Sara Evans is going to be a grandmother in October and is asking for input on what her “grandmother name” should be. Apparently, she’s between “Granny” and “Sasa.”

“The other option is Sasa because my niece named me Sasa when she was a baby,”