A rite of passage

My first born is an angel. My second born keeps me on my toes, I have cloned myself.

Last night, she asked for a snack. I went to the pantry, flipped the light on, turned around and something was not right.

I said " Ev, did you cut your hair?!” She was sporting bangs on the right side but not on the left.

She proudly said " Yes! I wanted bangs like Ella Langley.” She got ahold her little scissors and chopped her hair. I mean, she did not do a terrible job.

Let’s hear your stories! Did you kid every cut their own hair or shave off an eyebrow?