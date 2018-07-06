Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: July 06, 2018

Reserve Your Spot Now! 

Comments

Beth's Girl's Night Out is happening Friday July 27th at Painting with a Twist on Bitters!

Come hang out and celebrate Beth's engagement! As always Painting with a Twist is BYOB, so paint, relax, and have a Girl's Night Out! 

Keep it on Y100 to win your seat, or buy them here:

Reserve your spot to hang out with Beth and paint the Jax Pier where she's getting married here

Jax Pier

Or paint the Tejano Queen Selena and kick off the weekend with your girls!

Tejano Queen

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

Certa Pro

Certa Pro painting a project for J.R.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation