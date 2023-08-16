Report finds Alec Baldwin pulled trigger in deadly 'Rust' shooting, may still face charges

Alec Baldwin could still face manslaughter charges in the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

The two charges of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it went off, were dropped in April.

However, a forensic report released on Tuesday, August 15 found that his Colt .45 would only fire if the trigger was pulled.

"Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver," forensic firearm examiner Lucien Haag wrote in the report, obtained by ABC News affiliate KOAT.

Throughout the investigation, Baldwin has claimed he did not pull the prop trigger. However, the report includes frames from one of the videos showing Baldwin's index finger on or near the trigger.

"Charges are still being considered against Mr. Baldwin but a final decision has not yet been made. We are proceeding carefully and thoughtfully," special prosecutor, Kari Morrissey, said in a statement to ABC News.

Following the report, Jason Bowles, attorney for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who still faces charges from the incident, filed a motion requesting special jury instructions that would include telling the jury that if a crime was committed, Baldwin would be more culpable than the armorer, according to KOAT.

In his statement to ABC, Morrissey called the motion "nothing but a press grab," explaining, "Jury instructions are ruled upon by the Court at the close of evidence during a trial and he simply used this 'motion' as a means to disseminate the ballistics report. We can't respond to the motion until the close of evidence and the trial is now set for December 6, 2023."

