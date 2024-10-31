Regina Hall to produce unscripted programming with MGM Alternative, including 'Girls Trip'-inspired game show

Regina Hall is taking her production skills to the next level. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress teamed with MGM Alternative of Amazon MGM Studios to develop and produce true crime shows, docuseries and game shows, starting with a Girls Trip-inspired competition called Squad Games.

Squad Games, the outlet explains, will feature "celebrities and their real-life BFFs on an exotic getaway where they compete in wild challenges."

“I’m so excited for this new partnership with MGM. I’m positive that the relationship between Rh Negative and their team will be an incredibly supportive and productive one and I’m thrilled about what we have in the works," Regina says in a statement.

"Ever since we saw Regina Hall co-hosting the Academy Awards two years ago, we knew she had something special that would resonate with reality fans," adds Barry Poznick, MGM Alternative's general manager. "Her humor, honesty, creativity and style of storytelling make her a perfect partner as we continue to expand MGM Alternative's slate of premium unscripted programming."

Squad Games will mark Regina's debut in unscripted series. Previous production credits include feature film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul and Black Monday on Showtime. Regina also served as executive producer for the psychological thriller Master.

