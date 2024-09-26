Reese Witherspoon announces Elle Woods open casting call for 'Legally Blonde' prequel series

Reese Witherspoon is searching for a new Elle Woods for a prequel series to Legally Blonde.

On Wednesday, the actress, who starred in the iconic film franchise as Woods, shared an Instagram Reel announcing that the casting process is starting for the project titled Elle, and they are having an open casting call for the role of a young Woods.

"This is an open casting for the young Elle Woods when she was in high school," Witherspoon said.

"Send your submissions to the link in my bio," she added. "I cannot wait to see all the Elle Woods out there. This is going to be really fun."

Witherspoon said that her company Hello Sunshine is partnering with Amazon on the casting search.

Prime Video announced the news of Elle during its upfront presentation in May.

The series will follow Woods during her high school years “as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film,” according to the streamer.

