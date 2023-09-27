Reba McEntire serves tater tots to ‘The Voice’ contestants

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Reba McEntire performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The first round of auditions for The Voice took place on Monday (September 25th) night with each contestant hoping to land a spot on one of the four teams coached by Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend.

Each coach had their own pitch to persuade the contestants to join their team, but Reba took it to the next level with a little extra bribery. Reba served the contestants tater tots to help influence their decision to join her team!

Host Carson Daly said that “Reba loves tater tots. LOVES tater tots” before explaining that the contestants that chose her team would be served them “right then and there, right on the set.”