It’s been almost 20 years since the final episode of Reba last aired, but NBC has announced that Reba will the star and producer of a yet-to-be-named sitcom on their network. Reba is already a part of the NBC family becoming a coach on The Voice.

Reba’s character inherits her father’s restaurant and learns that she has a new business partner in her half-sister. The half-sister role has to be played by Melissa Peterman (Barbara Jean from Reba), right?