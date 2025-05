FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Host Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reba is headed back to The Voice for Season 28 and has her friends Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, and Niall Horan joining her as coaches! This will be Reba’s fourth season coaching.

The Voice is set to premiere this fall - it’ll also be around the same time Reba’s show Happy Place is returning to NBC!