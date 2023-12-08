Reality Roundup: Ariana Madix heads to Broadway, 'RHOBH' drama and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking on Broadway. On Wednesday, it was announced that the reality television personality and author will play Roxie Hart in Chicago, the musical's leading role. She'll take the stage from January 29 to March 24. This follows her stint on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, where she was a finalist.



Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Heather Rae El Moussa has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight she will not be returning to the show for season 8. She had a much smaller role in season 7, appearing in just one episode. This week, she posted a photo of her and Bre Tiesi, writing, "The yin to my yang. Opposite in almost every way but became besties immediately- and even though we're not on the same show together anymore, our friendship is stronger than ever."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, Dorit Kemsley addressed comments made in episode two of this season, in which Garcelle Beauvais implied Dorit was lying about her jewelry being stolen in a 2021 home invasion. Dorit said the comments were "shocking" and "really cut deep." She hinted she'd be confronting Garcelle about it at the season 13 reunion.

