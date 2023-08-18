Reality Roundup: ﻿'Vanderpump Rules﻿'' Rachel Leviss speaks out, a new reality TV villain show, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

House of Villians (E!)

E! is launching an all new show, hosted by Joel McHale, dubbed House of Villains. The show will pit 10 iconic TV bad guys against one another in a ruthless competition for a $200,000 prize and the coveted title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain." The show will star Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules), OMAROSA (The Apprentice), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love and I Love New York), Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge), Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami) and Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club). House of Villains premieres October 12.

Teen Mom (MTV)

Jenelle Evans has addressed recent speculation surrounding her 14-year-old son, Jace, who was reported as a runaway on August 15 amid concerns over her relationship with husband David Eason. The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office confirmed Jace's safe return home after the incident. Jenelle, explaining the situation, emphasized that teenage behavior is part of parenting, stating, "Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off," per OK! Magazine. She emphasized that their challenges are typical of raising children and unrelated to her marriage struggles with David.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Rachel Leviss has broken her silence. Appearing on Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, she made several claims, including that she and cast mate Ariana Madix were only "acquaintances who became friends through the show," and compensation on the show was "not fair."

