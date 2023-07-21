Rare 'Star Wars' figure expected to fetch around $20K at upcoming auction

If you're a Star Wars fan with very deep pockets, you'll have a chance on Saturday, July 22, to own an action figure called the "Holy Grail" of collectibles.

U.K.-based Excalibur Auctions is putting on the block an unopened, vintage Star Wars Jawa figure from the company Palitoy that's expected to fetch as much as $20,000.

The item would be rare enough because it hasn't been opened in all these years, but for collectors, what makes it so unique is the little figure was given a vinyl cape when it was packaged.

Jonathan Torode, Excalibur's auctioneer commented, "This figure is one of the rarest carded Star Wars figures known to exist, with approximately 10-15 examples documented - the vinyl cape on the Jawa, was substituted with a cloth cape not long into production, and the UK Palitoy carded variation is even rarer than the USA Kenner version. It's a privilege to handle such a piece of Star Wars toy history."

So, if you won the Powerball or Mega Millions — or just wish you did — check out Excalibur's Toys & Model Railways Collectors Sale, where you'll see the coveted little critter and other rare figures that are up for auction.

