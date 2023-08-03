Randy Travis’ iconic career to be honored with a tribute concert in October

The legendary career of Randy Travis will be celebrated with a tribute concert this fall in Huntsville, Alabama. Outback Presents will bring A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time to Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena on Tuesday, October 24th.

“Alabama’s kind of been the place where we’ve been this year several times and can’t wait to get back,” Mary, Randy Travis’ wife, told Country Now. “To sit and listen to all of these great musicians sing Randy’s songs, it’s heartwarming. And since he can’t, and they do, we’re happy for them to step in. So we’re passing the torch onto him and they’re filling some beautiful shoes.”

The artists participating in the tribute concert have yet to be announced, but Mary shared that she believes the lineup will include a variety of singers who have been personally inspired by Randy’s music. “There are so many great artists, like we said, and there’s so many of ‘em that love Randy’s music and their legacy is based on the fact that they loved Randy’s legacy and he’s the reason they got into country music.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 4th at 11am ET.