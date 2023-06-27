Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet cast as Lois Lane and Superman/Clark Kent in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Films, has just confirmed that Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane and David Corenswet Clark Kent/Superman in Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

The casting first hit The Hollywood Reporter, and Gunn later reposted that story to Instagram, saying only: "True."

Brosnahan, of course, is the Emmy-winning lead of Amazon Studios' The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Corenswet is a lesser known commodity, though he starred in Ryan Murphy's shows The Politician and Hollywood.

Corenswet will be succeeding Henry Cavill in the dual role as the last son of Krypton and his mild-mannered alter ego, which he first portrayed in 2013's Man of Steel. He went on to play Kent/Supes in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and both iterations of Justice League — with Amy Adams as intrepid reporter and his love interest Lois Lane.

Cavill most recently reprised the character in an after-credits scene in 2022's Black Adam, and the English actor later told fans he was happy to be back as Supes going forward.

However, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's attempt to change "the hierarchy of power of the DC universe" failed at the box office, the decision was made by Gunn, Peter Safran and Warner Bros. Discovery execs to start fresh with a new slate of films — and actors to star in them, which meant parting ways with a just-returned Cavill, leaving his many fans irate.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.

