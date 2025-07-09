'Queer Eye' to end with upcoming season 10 on Netflix

Queer Eye is coming to an end.

Netflix has announced that the series will conclude with its upcoming 10th season. The Fab Five have settled down in Washington, D.C., for the final season of heartfelt transformations and makeovers. Production on the season officially began on Wednesday.

"10 seasons. fab five. one last go 'round," Netflix captioned a photo of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent and Karamo Brown standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. "the final season of QUEER EYE is officially in production!"

Van Ness also shared photos from the first day of production to Instagram.

"Season 10, the final season," Van Ness captioned the post. "We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for whats next."

France also shared a message to Instagram about starting the final season.

"First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible," France said. "As we begin our farewell season here on D.C I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!!"

Queer Eye is Netflix's longest-running unscripted series. It has won 11 Emmys and holds the record for the most wins in the outstanding structured reality program category, having won the award six consecutive times.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.