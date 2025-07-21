Pre-Sale Registration Link For Flood Relief Benefit Concert: Miranda, Parker, Cody...

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Miranda Lambert performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Pre-sale registration for this Hill Country Flood Relief Benefit show is open until 5 pm TODAY (7/21/25)!

HERE’S THE LINK TO REGISTER

The show is on August 17th and features Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, and Kelly Clarkson. Ronnie Dunn, Lyle Lovett, and The Randy Rogers Band will also perform, with additional celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid making appearances.

“Presale registration is open now and will close on Monday, July 21st at 5 p.m. CT. Presale passwords will be emailed on Tuesday, July 22nd, before officially going on sale Wednesday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. CT. If tickets remain, general sale will open to the public on July 25th, also at 10 a.m. CT.”

