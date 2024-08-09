Poyen, Arkansas reveals 10-foot sign honoring Justin Moore

Yesterday (August 8), the city of Poyen, Arkansas along with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed a a 10-foot sign honoring one of their most famous residents - Justin Moore.

“What a great honor,” Justin said in the caption of his post. “I would never have expected, or asked, for this, but I’m so thankful to our city officials and David Bazzel for spearheading this effort. I’m not one who finds comfort having praise heaped upon himself, so this is a proud moment, but a bit tough for me. I’m hopeful that I have contributed to my beloved city, as much as it has to me. Furthermore, I hope to continue to wave the flag for small town USA all over the country, as I believe it is the fabric that makes this country the greatest on earth.”