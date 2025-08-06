Post Malone’s Stalker Arrested For 5th Time! Plus, MTV adds Country, Luke Combs Needs YOUR Help! The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Post Malone performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Post Malone’s stalker was arrested in Utah for a FIFTH time, when she jumped on his car, when he was trying leave his home.

Koe Wetzel

The Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together benefit concert for Kerr County raised $774,870 on Monday at the Toyota Music Factory!

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

For the first time in its 40 year history, the MTV VMAs will acknowledge country music with a Best Country Music Video category. The nominees are:

Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m in Love With You”

- “Think I’m in Love With You” Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You”

- “I’m Gonna Love You” Jelly Roll - “Liar”

- “Liar” Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU”

- “4x4xU” Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay”

- “Am I Okay” Morgan Wallen - “Smile”

Morgan Wallen is also up for Artist of the Year and Best Album for I’m the Problem. Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs' “Backup Plan” and Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton‘s “Pour Me a Drink” are both up for Best Collaboration Video.

Additionally, Jelly Roll is up for a couple awards. The MTV Video Music Awards will air on September 7th.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ahead of his album release (The Hard Way)on August 15th, Jordan Davis will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 14th, and on Today on the 15th.

Check out Jordan’s new song with Marcus King, "Louisiana Stick":

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

We mentioned the other day that Luke Combs has A BUNCH of songs already recorded for his next album. We’re not surprised he’s having trouble picking which songs will make the album cut. Now Luke says that he may let the fans decide!