Post Malone’s Stalker Arrested For 5th Time! Plus, MTV adds Country, Luke Combs Needs YOUR Help!

Post Malone’s stalker was arrested in Utah for a FIFTH time, when she jumped on his car, when he was trying leave his home.
The Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together benefit concert for Kerr County raised $774,870 on Monday at the Toyota Music Factory!
For the first time in its 40 year history, the MTV VMAs will acknowledge country music with a Best Country Music Video category. The nominees are:
- Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m in Love With You”
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You”
- Jelly Roll - “Liar”
- Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU”
- Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay”
- Morgan Wallen - “Smile”
Morgan Wallen is also up for Artist of the Year and Best Album for I’m the Problem. Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs' “Backup Plan” and Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton‘s “Pour Me a Drink” are both up for Best Collaboration Video.
Additionally, Jelly Roll is up for a couple awards. The MTV Video Music Awards will air on September 7th.
Ahead of his album release (The Hard Way)on August 15th, Jordan Davis will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 14th, and on Today on the 15th.
Check out Jordan’s new song with Marcus King, "Louisiana Stick":
We mentioned the other day that Luke Combs has A BUNCH of songs already recorded for his next album. We’re not surprised he’s having trouble picking which songs will make the album cut. Now Luke says that he may let the fans decide!
Seriously considering “Crowd Sourcing” my next record. Like just put up a bunch of demos and worktapes to see what y’all like best.— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 5, 2025