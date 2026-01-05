Post Malone’s backflip attempt didn’t go as planned

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 01: Post Malone acknowledges the applause of the public after the Austin Post Runway Show on September 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

We’ve all attempted to do something, knowing that it might not go as planned.

But the difference between you and me and Post Malone is that when we try to do something that might not end well, we’re not doing it on a livestream in front of hundreds of thousands of people!

Post Malone was on a livestream and decided to try and land a backflip off a swiveling office chair and as you can imagine, it did not end well for Post Malone or his wrist...

WARNING: Don’t listen to this at work with your speakers turned up loud, there might be a few choice words said...