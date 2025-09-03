Post Malone Unveils Western Fashion Line In Paris

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Post Malone just unveiled his new fashion brand, Austin Post Apparel, at an exclusive event in Paris. But don’t worry, he’s still country! The line features western-wear, that can be dressed up or down. Check out some of the lewks!

2024 People's Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are casually seeing each other, after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

In other Sydney news, she’ll be at the Toronto Film Fest next week for the world premiere of the Christy Martin biopic that she stars in.

Breaking curfew FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen was recently fined for breaking curfew while performing at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Morgan Wallen admits that sometimes he “hates” working on making music for you.

“I mean, it’s just like anything else. There’s days when I think I hate it, just because it’s hard. Some days…it just happens like it’s supposed to, and the plan is coming together. It’s just fun when it’s like that.”

Group of the Year nominee NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Zac Brown Band just teased TWO new songs, coming out this Friday. One is called "Give It Away" and the other is called "Butterfly," and features Dolly Parton!

The ZBB is no stranger to mega-collaborations - they currently have this song out, featuring Snoop Dogg!

