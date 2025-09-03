Post Malone Unveils Western Fashion Line In Paris

Post Malone just unveiled his new fashion brand, Austin Post Apparel, at an exclusive event in Paris. But don’t worry, he’s still country! The line features western-wear, that can be dressed up or down. Check out some of the lewks!
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are casually seeing each other, after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.
In other Sydney news, she’ll be at the Toronto Film Fest next week for the world premiere of the Christy Martin biopic that she stars in.
Morgan Wallen admits that sometimes he “hates” working on making music for you.
“I mean, it’s just like anything else. There’s days when I think I hate it, just because it’s hard. Some days…it just happens like it’s supposed to, and the plan is coming together. It’s just fun when it’s like that.”
The Zac Brown Band just teased TWO new songs, coming out this Friday. One is called "Give It Away" and the other is called "Butterfly," and features Dolly Parton!
The ZBB is no stranger to mega-collaborations - they currently have this song out, featuring Snoop Dogg!
*WARNING: explicit language*