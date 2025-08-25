Post Malone Poses For SKIMS, Plus BigXThaPlug Arrested On Album Release Day

The Dirt

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Erik & Jenny

Post Malone was announced as the newest model for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear & clothing line, SKIMS, which recently expanded to include menswear. As part of the campaign, Post Molone posed “nearly naked” in the mountain of Utah and said:

“Well, hopefully I get a text from a bunch of ladies. I mean, that’s the bit. But we’ll see.”

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug perform on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This past Friday, Dallas rapper, BigXThaPlug released his country inspired album, “I Hope You’re Happy” featuring Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Tucker Wetmore, and Thomas Rhett. The title track, “I Hope You’re Happy” was also co-written by Chris Stapleton.

The album came out on Friday, and BigXThaPlug was arrested that same day, after celebrating unlawfully. He was charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm- both misdemeanors.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!