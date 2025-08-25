Post Malone Poses For SKIMS, Plus BigXThaPlug Arrested On Album Release Day The Dirt

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Post Malone was announced as the newest model for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear & clothing line, SKIMS, which recently expanded to include menswear. As part of the campaign, Post Molone posed “nearly naked” in the mountain of Utah and said:

“Well, hopefully I get a text from a bunch of ladies. I mean, that’s the bit. But we’ll see.”

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug perform on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This past Friday, Dallas rapper, BigXThaPlug released his country inspired album, “I Hope You’re Happy” featuring Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Tucker Wetmore, and Thomas Rhett. The title track, “I Hope You’re Happy” was also co-written by Chris Stapleton.

The album came out on Friday, and BigXThaPlug was arrested that same day, after celebrating unlawfully. He was charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm- both misdemeanors.