Post Malone Poses For SKIMS, Plus BigXThaPlug Arrested On Album Release Day

Post Malone was announced as the newest model for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear & clothing line, SKIMS, which recently expanded to include menswear. As part of the campaign, Post Molone posed “nearly naked” in the mountain of Utah and said:
“Well, hopefully I get a text from a bunch of ladies. I mean, that’s the bit. But we’ll see.”
This past Friday, Dallas rapper, BigXThaPlug released his country inspired album, “I Hope You’re Happy” featuring Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Tucker Wetmore, and Thomas Rhett. The title track, “I Hope You’re Happy” was also co-written by Chris Stapleton.
The album came out on Friday, and BigXThaPlug was arrested that same day, after celebrating unlawfully. He was charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm- both misdemeanors.