Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” tops Billboard’s 2024 Songs of the Summer chart

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” was one of the most anticipated duets in all of music this year and it is bringing home some hardware to prove it. “I Had Some Help” came in at the top spot on Billboard’s 2024 Songs of the Summer chart after spending all 14 weeks at number one.
This makes consecutive years that Morgan Wallen has been number one on this chart. His single “Last Night” was the number one song in 2023.
County music claimed the top two spots on the chart with Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” coming in at number 2.
Billboard’s 2024 Songs of the Summer top 10:
No. 1, “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
No. 2, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
No. 3, “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
No. 4, “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
No. 5, “Million Dollar Baby,” Tommy Richman
No. 6, “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter
No. 7, “Too Sweet,” Hozier
No. 8, “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims
No. 9, “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish
No. 10, “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone