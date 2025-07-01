Post Malone & Jelly Roll Honor Toby Keith, Juror #25 In The Diddy Trial Is ‘A Problem’

Jelly Roll,Post Malone, andChandler Waltersposted this video of their sing-a-long, honoring the lateToby Keith!
On the heels of his breakup news, Post Malone seems to be enjoying his time with fans. He stopped at an Arizona bar while on tour, and was apparently incredibly friendly to everyone who wanted to meet him and take photos. He also left a tip large enough to pay the entire staff’s bills for a month. While they didn’t reveal the exact amount, it’s estimated to be about $70,000.
Bailey Zimmerman is trying to quit drinking. He doesn’t claim to be completely sober, but is open about the changes that he’s made to be happier and healthier. He says that cutting out drinking has “changed his life.”
Jury deliberation for the Diddy trial started, with the judge reminding the jurors to only utilize testimony and evidence reported in court, but apparently Juror #25 has been a problem. Members of the jury apparently went to the judge to say that #25, a man in his 50’s with a Ph.D. in molecular biology, cannot seem to follow that instruction. The judge reserves the right to replace a juror at anytime with an alternate. This jury is NOT sequestered.