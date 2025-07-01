Post Malone & Jelly Roll Honor Toby Keith, Juror #25 In The Diddy Trial Is ‘A Problem’

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 29: Jelly Roll and Post Malone perform onstage during Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Kick Off at Rice Eccles Stadium on April 29, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Jelly Roll,Post Malone, andChandler Waltersposted this video of their sing-a-long, honoring the lateToby Keith!

On the heels of his breakup news, Post Malone seems to be enjoying his time with fans. He stopped at an Arizona bar while on tour, and was apparently incredibly friendly to everyone who wanted to meet him and take photos. He also left a tip large enough to pay the entire staff’s bills for a month. While they didn’t reveal the exact amount, it’s estimated to be about $70,000.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Bailey Zimmerman performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman is trying to quit drinking. He doesn’t claim to be completely sober, but is open about the changes that he’s made to be happier and healthier. He says that cutting out drinking has “changed his life.”

Through the years Rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Jury deliberation for the Diddy trial started, with the judge reminding the jurors to only utilize testimony and evidence reported in court, but apparently Juror #25 has been a problem. Members of the jury apparently went to the judge to say that #25, a man in his 50’s with a Ph.D. in molecular biology, cannot seem to follow that instruction. The judge reserves the right to replace a juror at anytime with an alternate. This jury is NOT sequestered.