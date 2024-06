2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs with Morgan Wallen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Post Malone has released and album every year since 2022. This year, he is releasing his first ever country album called F1 Trillion!

Post has one of the biggest country songs out right now (”I Had Some Help”) with his buddy Morgan Wallen and is releasing a duet with Blake Shelton tomorrow (June 21) called “Pour Me A Drink.”

F1 Trillion will be released on August 16th.